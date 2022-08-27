Accomack County Parks & Recreation Department will be starting its Youth Flag Football League with sign-ups on Saturday, August 27th at Saw Mill Park at 10:00AM. Age groups are 5-8, 9-11 & 12-14. Anyone interested in playing should come Saturday or call the office at 787-3900 or 710-1947.

The Cheriton Vol. fire Department is hosting the first annual Frank “Sonny” Etz car show at the Cheriton Vol. Fire Company on Bayside Road from 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday. The car show registration runs from 3 until 4:30 pm. There will be food, beverages and music. A 50/50 raffle will be held. There will be professional automotive photographers in attendance. All makes and models welcome.

The Eastville Baptist Church will be hosting Tournament Night at the Eastville Community Center at 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be pizza and prizes. Trophies will be given to all winners.

Cape Charles welcomes the Air Force Rhythm in Blue band Saturday night at Central Park. The concert runs from 7-9 p.m. and is free and open to all.

RCEC presents Movie Night Under the Stars at the Historic Onancock School Saturday night featuring the Oscar winning Incanto, a good family movie. Come early and picnic.. bring blankets and chairs. The movie starts at 7:30 and is free thanks to the Onancock Business and Civic Association and sponsors.