The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the winners and runners up for the 2022 Eastern Shore Local’s Choice competition!
The Local’s Choice competition was developed in the wake of 2020’s hardships to boost local businesses and engage the community. The results of this competition are a valuable tool for our visitors to find and enjoy the local’s favorite spots around the Shore.
Now, what you’ve been waiting for – here is the list of the 2022 Local’s Choice top three in each category.
Eat
Best Crab Cakes
Mallards at the Wharf
Ray’s Shanty
Maurice
Best Eastern Shore Style Clam Chowder
Bill’s Prime Seafood and Steaks
Ray’s Shanty
The Exmore Diner
Best Oyster Menu
The Oyster Farm
The Island House
Don’s Seafood Market and Restaurant
Best Soft-Shell Crabs
Captain Zack’s
Don’s Seafood
The Village
Best Clam Menu
The Great Machipongo Clam Shack
Steamer’s
The Oyster Farm
Best Flounder
The Island House
Bill’s Prime
Exmore Diner
Best Seafood Market
Ray’s Shanty
Gary Howard Seafood
Taylor Seafood
Best Burger
Cape Charles Brewing Company
The Blarney Stone Pub
Maurice
Best Pizza
Deadrise Pies
Famous Pizza
Ocean Deli
Best Subs
J&B Subs
Onancock Deli
Ocean Deli
Best Sandwiches
Sea Star Carryout Eats
Cravings
The Bakery on Mason
Best Tacos
Pico Taqueria
Taqueria El Ranchito
Don Valerio’s
Best Waterfront Dining
The Island House
The Shanty
Mallards at the Wharf
Best Outdoor Dining
Cape Charles Brewing
Captain E’s
Pico Taqueria
Best Craft beer/wine/spirits
Cape Charles Brewing
Black Narrows Brewing
Chatham Vineyards
Best Orange Crush
Shanty
Mallards
Steamers
Best Ice Cream
Island Creamery
Brown Dog Ice Cream
Cowlick’s Creamery
Best Bakery
Corner Bakery Onancock
Coastal Baking
Amarin
Best Coffee
Slack Tide Coffee Co.
Cape Charles Coffee House
Book Bin
Best Desserts
Corner Bakery
Becca’s Cakes
Coastal Baking
Best Ambience
Maurice
The Island House
Bill’s Prime Seafood and Steaks
Shop
Best Specialty Gourmet Shop
Gull Hummock
North Street Market
Blue Crab Bay Company
Best Specialty Shop
Gull Hummock
Island Roots
Bailey’s Bait and Tackle
Best Tackle Shop
Bailey’s Bait and Tackle
Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle
Ocean’s East Eastern Shore
Best Upper Shore Gift Shop
The Brant
The Book Bin
Jaxon’s
Best Lower Shore Gift Shop
The Boardwalk
Rayfield’s Pharmacy
The Barrier Islands Center
Best Jewelry Shop
Moonrise Jewelry
C.D. Marsh
Shore Creations
Best Boutique
Dawn
Girl’s Day Out
Shore Creations
Best Consignment Boutique
Periwinkles
Seaside Consignment
Bayside Kids
Best Kids Store
Book Bin
Cape Charles Candy Company
Bayside Kids
Best Antique Store
Blue Crow Antiques
Primitives and More
Exmore Antique Emporium
Best Art Gallery
At Altitude Gallery
Lemontree Gallery and Studio
Historic Onancock School
Best Farm Market
Chincoteague Island Farmers and Artisans Market
Onancock Market
Quail Cove Farms
Play
Best Ecotour
Burnham Guides
Captain Dan’s Around the Island Tour
Captain Barry’s Back Bay Cruises
Best Fishing Trip
Day Trippers
Miss Jennifer (Cherrystone)
Eastern Shore Adventures
Best Kayak Tours
Southeast Expeditions
Burnham Guides
Chincoteague Island Outfitters
Best Family Fun Activities
Funland Amusements
Eastern Shore Custom Carts
Poseidon Water Sports
Best Rentals
Chincoteague Island Outfitters
Eastern Shore Custom Carts
Burnham Guides
Best Museum
Barrier Islands Center
Museum of Chincoteague Island
NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center
Best Bird Watching Location
Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge
Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge
Barrier Islands
Stay
Best Bed and Breakfast
Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles
The Inn at Onancock
The Channel Bass Inn
Best Hotel
Northampton Hotel
Charlotte Hotel
Hotel Cape Charles
Best Vacation Rental Company
Seaside Vacations
Blue Heron Vacation Rentals
Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles
Best Short-Term Rental
Artist Apartment Wachapreague
Stella Blu
Chesapeake Dream, Cape Charles
Thank you to all of our businesses and to our locals who participated in this year’s Local’s Choice competition! Be on the lookout for our 2022 Local’s Choice decals in the windows of your favorite businesses and be sure to support them by shopping, sharing on social media, and sending their information to your friends!
The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission works to is to attract visitors, stimulate economic development, and protect our region’s unspoiled ecosystems and local communities. Follow the ESVA Tourism Commission on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Pinterest by searching @visitesva on all platforms. Find regular blogs posts, sign up for our monthly newsletter, get our Travel Guide, and learn more about Virginia’s Eastern Shore on our website, visitesva.com.
