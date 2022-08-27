The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the winners and runners up for the 2022 Eastern Shore Local’s Choice competition!

The Local’s Choice competition was developed in the wake of 2020’s hardships to boost local businesses and engage the community. The results of this competition are a valuable tool for our visitors to find and enjoy the local’s favorite spots around the Shore.

Now, what you’ve been waiting for – here is the list of the 2022 Local’s Choice top three in each category.

Eat

Best Crab Cakes

Mallards at the Wharf

Ray’s Shanty

Maurice

Best Eastern Shore Style Clam Chowder

Bill’s Prime Seafood and Steaks

Ray’s Shanty

The Exmore Diner

Best Oyster Menu

The Oyster Farm

The Island House

Don’s Seafood Market and Restaurant

Best Soft-Shell Crabs

Captain Zack’s

Don’s Seafood

The Village

Best Clam Menu

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack

Steamer’s

The Oyster Farm

Best Flounder

The Island House

Bill’s Prime

Exmore Diner

Best Seafood Market

Ray’s Shanty

Gary Howard Seafood

Taylor Seafood

Best Burger

Cape Charles Brewing Company

The Blarney Stone Pub

Maurice

Best Pizza

Deadrise Pies

Famous Pizza

Ocean Deli

Best Subs

J&B Subs

Onancock Deli

Ocean Deli

Best Sandwiches

Sea Star Carryout Eats

Cravings

The Bakery on Mason

Best Tacos

Pico Taqueria

Taqueria El Ranchito

Don Valerio’s

Best Waterfront Dining

The Island House

The Shanty

Mallards at the Wharf

Best Outdoor Dining

Cape Charles Brewing

Captain E’s

Pico Taqueria

Best Craft beer/wine/spirits

Cape Charles Brewing

Black Narrows Brewing

Chatham Vineyards

Best Orange Crush

Shanty

Mallards

Steamers

Best Ice Cream

Island Creamery

Brown Dog Ice Cream

Cowlick’s Creamery

Best Bakery

Corner Bakery Onancock

Coastal Baking

Amarin

Best Coffee

Slack Tide Coffee Co.

Cape Charles Coffee House

Book Bin

Best Desserts

Corner Bakery

Becca’s Cakes

Coastal Baking

Best Ambience

Maurice

The Island House

Bill’s Prime Seafood and Steaks

Shop

Best Specialty Gourmet Shop

Gull Hummock

North Street Market

Blue Crab Bay Company

Best Specialty Shop

Gull Hummock

Island Roots

Bailey’s Bait and Tackle

Best Tackle Shop

Bailey’s Bait and Tackle

Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle

Ocean’s East Eastern Shore

Best Upper Shore Gift Shop

The Brant

The Book Bin

Jaxon’s

Best Lower Shore Gift Shop

The Boardwalk

Rayfield’s Pharmacy

The Barrier Islands Center

Best Jewelry Shop

Moonrise Jewelry

C.D. Marsh

Shore Creations

Best Boutique

Dawn

Girl’s Day Out

Shore Creations

Best Consignment Boutique

Periwinkles

Seaside Consignment

Bayside Kids

Best Kids Store

Book Bin

Cape Charles Candy Company

Bayside Kids

Best Antique Store

Blue Crow Antiques

Primitives and More

Exmore Antique Emporium

Best Art Gallery

At Altitude Gallery

Lemontree Gallery and Studio

Historic Onancock School

Best Farm Market

Chincoteague Island Farmers and Artisans Market

Onancock Market

Quail Cove Farms

Play

Best Ecotour

Burnham Guides

Captain Dan’s Around the Island Tour

Captain Barry’s Back Bay Cruises

Best Fishing Trip

Day Trippers

Miss Jennifer (Cherrystone)

Eastern Shore Adventures

Best Kayak Tours

Southeast Expeditions

Burnham Guides

Chincoteague Island Outfitters

Best Family Fun Activities

Funland Amusements

Eastern Shore Custom Carts

Poseidon Water Sports

Best Rentals

Chincoteague Island Outfitters

Eastern Shore Custom Carts

Burnham Guides

Best Museum

Barrier Islands Center

Museum of Chincoteague Island

NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center

Best Bird Watching Location

Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge

Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge

Barrier Islands

Stay

Best Bed and Breakfast

Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles

The Inn at Onancock

The Channel Bass Inn

Best Hotel

Northampton Hotel

Charlotte Hotel

Hotel Cape Charles

Best Vacation Rental Company

Seaside Vacations

Blue Heron Vacation Rentals

Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles

Best Short-Term Rental

Artist Apartment Wachapreague

Stella Blu

Chesapeake Dream, Cape Charles

Thank you to all of our businesses and to our locals who participated in this year’s Local’s Choice competition! Be on the lookout for our 2022 Local’s Choice decals in the windows of your favorite businesses and be sure to support them by shopping, sharing on social media, and sending their information to your friends!

