The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is excited to announce the winners and runners up for the 2022 Eastern Shore Local’s Choice competition! 

The Local’s Choice competition was developed in the wake of 2020’s hardships to boost local businesses and engage the community. The results of this competition are a valuable tool for our visitors to find and enjoy the local’s favorite spots around the Shore.

Now, what you’ve been waiting for – here is the list of the 2022 Local’s Choice top three in each category.

Eat

Best Crab Cakes 

Mallards at the Wharf 

Ray’s Shanty  

Maurice 

 

Best Eastern Shore Style Clam Chowder 

Bill’s Prime Seafood and Steaks 

Ray’s Shanty 

The Exmore Diner 

 

Best Oyster Menu 

The Oyster Farm 

The Island House  

Don’s Seafood Market and Restaurant 

 

Best Soft-Shell Crabs 

Captain Zack’s  

Don’s Seafood 

The Village 

 

Best Clam Menu 

The Great Machipongo Clam Shack 

Steamer’s  

The Oyster Farm 

 

Best Flounder 

The Island House 

Bill’s Prime 

Exmore Diner 

 

Best Seafood Market 

Ray’s Shanty 

Gary Howard Seafood 

Taylor Seafood 

 

Best Burger 

Cape Charles Brewing Company 

The Blarney Stone Pub 

Maurice 

 

Best Pizza 

Deadrise Pies 

Famous Pizza 

Ocean Deli 

 

Best Subs 

J&B Subs 

Onancock Deli 

Ocean Deli 

 

Best Sandwiches 

Sea Star Carryout Eats 

Cravings 

The Bakery on Mason 

 

Best Tacos 

Pico Taqueria 

Taqueria El Ranchito 

Don Valerio’s 

 

Best Waterfront Dining 

The Island House 

The Shanty 

Mallards at the Wharf 

 

Best Outdoor Dining 

Cape Charles Brewing 

Captain E’s  

Pico Taqueria 

 

Best Craft beer/wine/spirits 

Cape Charles Brewing 

Black Narrows Brewing 

Chatham Vineyards 

 

Best Orange Crush 

Shanty 

Mallards 

Steamers 

 

Best Ice Cream 

Island Creamery 

Brown Dog Ice Cream 

Cowlick’s Creamery 

 

Best Bakery 

Corner Bakery Onancock 

Coastal Baking 

Amarin 

 

Best Coffee 

Slack Tide Coffee Co. 

Cape Charles Coffee House 

Book Bin 

 

Best Desserts 

Corner Bakery 

Becca’s Cakes  

Coastal Baking 

 

Best Ambience 

Maurice 

The Island House  

Bill’s Prime Seafood and Steaks

 

Shop

Best Specialty Gourmet Shop 

Gull Hummock 

North Street Market 

Blue Crab Bay Company 

 

Best Specialty Shop 

Gull Hummock 

Island Roots 

Bailey’s Bait and Tackle 

 

Best Tackle Shop 

Bailey’s Bait and Tackle 

Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle 

Ocean’s East Eastern Shore 

 

Best Upper Shore Gift Shop 

The Brant 

The Book Bin  

Jaxon’s 

 

Best Lower Shore Gift Shop 

The Boardwalk 

Rayfield’s Pharmacy 

The Barrier Islands Center 

 

Best Jewelry Shop 

Moonrise Jewelry 

C.D. Marsh 

Shore Creations 

 

Best Boutique 

Dawn 

Girl’s Day Out 

Shore Creations 

 

Best Consignment Boutique 

Periwinkles 

Seaside Consignment 

Bayside Kids 

 

Best Kids Store 

Book Bin 

Cape Charles Candy Company 

Bayside Kids 

 

Best Antique Store 

Blue Crow Antiques 

Primitives and More 

Exmore Antique Emporium 

 

Best Art Gallery 

At Altitude Gallery 

Lemontree Gallery and Studio 

Historic Onancock School 

 

Best Farm Market 

Chincoteague Island Farmers and Artisans Market 

Onancock Market 

Quail Cove Farms

 

Play

Best Ecotour 

Burnham Guides 

Captain Dan’s Around the Island Tour 

Captain Barry’s Back Bay Cruises 

 

Best Fishing Trip 

Day Trippers 

Miss Jennifer (Cherrystone) 

Eastern Shore Adventures  

 

Best Kayak Tours 

Southeast Expeditions 

Burnham Guides 

Chincoteague Island Outfitters 

 

Best Family Fun Activities 

Funland Amusements 

Eastern Shore Custom Carts 

Poseidon Water Sports 

 

Best Rentals 

Chincoteague Island Outfitters 

Eastern Shore Custom Carts 

Burnham Guides 

 

Best Museum 

Barrier Islands Center 

Museum of Chincoteague Island 

NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center 

 

Best Bird Watching Location 

Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge 

Eastern Shore National Wildlife Refuge 

Barrier Islands

 

Stay

Best Bed and Breakfast 

Bay Haven Inn of Cape Charles 

The Inn at Onancock 

The Channel Bass Inn 

 

Best Hotel 

Northampton Hotel 

Charlotte Hotel 

Hotel Cape Charles 

 

Best Vacation Rental Company 

Seaside Vacations 

Blue Heron Vacation Rentals 

Chesapeake Properties, Cape Charles  

 

Best Short-Term Rental 

Artist Apartment Wachapreague 

Stella Blu 

Chesapeake Dream, Cape Charles

 

Thank you to all of our businesses and to our locals who participated in this year’s Local’s Choice competition! Be on the lookout for our 2022 Local’s Choice decals in the windows of your favorite businesses and be sure to support them by shopping, sharing on social media, and sending their information to your friends! 

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission works to is to attract visitors, stimulate economic development, and protect our region’s unspoiled ecosystems and local communities. Follow the ESVA Tourism Commission on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Pinterest by searching @visitesva on all platforms. Find regular blogs posts, sign up for our monthly newsletter, get our Travel Guide, and learn more about Virginia’s Eastern Shore on our website, visitesva.com.

