Kathy Custis, left, and Destiny Carrington, center, spoke to the Pungoteague Ruritan Club recently about the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club. Custis, who has been the executive director for the past 22 years, spoke of the emphasis on academics, nutrition and and making good choices for a healthy and positive life.

The club meets at the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center after school and each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the summers.

Carrington, who represented the Eastern Shore and won Youth of the Year in Southeast Virginia and was runner-up in the state, said the club helped her to improve her grades dramatically and gain self-esteem and confidence. She is now entering Longwood University and majoring in pre-med with the hopes of being a physician assistant or nurse practitioner.

Carrington also received one of four $2,000 scholarships presented by the Pungoteague Ruritan Club. Scholarship committee member Paul Custis, right, made the presentation.

.