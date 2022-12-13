By Linda Cicoira

Corey Nequan Reid, the Cheriton drug dealer who admitted recently to being responsible for involuntary manslaughter in the drug-related death of his girlfriend in 2020, pleaded guilty to more drug charges Monday in Northampton Circuit Court.

The thirty-one-year-old Cheriton Crossroad resident admitted to a second or subsequent offense of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a gun by a felon, and possession of a gun while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug. The incidents occurred Nov. 19, 2020.

Reid is scheduled to be sentenced in March for those crimes, the June 2020 overdose of Melanie Renee Baum, and another charge of possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs. He was convicted in Accomack in 2017 for selling cocaine.

In another case, 40-year-old Scott Joseph Abraham, of Onley, was sentenced to a total of 24 years and four months with all but 16 months suspended for embezzlement, making a bomb threat, abuse of an incapacitated adult, and assault and battery. Counts of robbery and malicious wounding were not prosecuted. The incidents occurred in February 2021. He was arrested in August 2021.

Fifty-year-old Christopher Wayne Elliott Sr., of Hebron, Md., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to deliver fentanyl to a prisoner at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail in Eastville in May of 2019. All but time served was suspended. Four years of supervised probation was ordered.