By Linda Cicoira

Sentencing was continued Monday in Northampton Circuit Court until December in the animal cruelty case of a Cape Charles man, who is also set to go to trial in November in connection with the 2020 “accidental” murder of a young county woman.

Thirty-one-year-old Corey Nequan Reid, of Cheriton Crossroad, was scheduled to be sentenced for a felony charge related to a dog’s death that occurred on Aug. 26, 2020. His out-of-town lawyer wanted to wait until drug and firearm possession charges were resolved so the sentences could be handed down all at once.

Another set of charges made against Reid are being handled by defense lawyer Carl Bundick. On Nov. 17 and 18, Bundick is expected to ask a jury to find Reid innocent in the death of Melanie Renee Baum, of Cape Charles. Baum was 18 years old when she died “contrary to the intention of the parties” on June 19, 2020, according to court records. The death is alleged to have occurred during “the prosecution of some felonious act.” It is a second-degree murder count with a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.

That trial will also include June 19 counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II drugs, conspiracy to distribute the drugs, and to soliciting Baum to distribute the drugs.

Reid was remanded back to jail to await the proceedings.