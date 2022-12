Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Lancaster Red Raiders on Monday. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 74 to 57. The Yellow Jackets fall to 1-2 on the season.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Poquoson High School in basketball on Monday and lost the game by a score of 50 to 47. With the loss, the Firebirds fall to 1-5 on the season. The Firebirds will be in action again today as they travel to play Worcester Prep.