Pictured L-R: Emma Cathey (16), Grace Bentley (16), Sarah Bentley (14), Meya Charnock (16), Molly Sams (14) and Caroline Bentley (10)

Swimmers from the Eastern Shore YMCA competed in the 2022 Grand Illumination swim meet at the Hampton Aquaplex Dec 2-4th.

Grace Bentley, Sarah Bentley, Caroline Bentley, Emma Cathey, Molly Sams, and Meya Charnock compete as Unattached swimmers in USA Swimming and travel to meets in Maryland and Virginia.

The swimmers from the Eastern Shore competed with over 700 swimmers from around Virginia during the weekend event.