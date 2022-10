Cape Charles Festive Fridays Events are November 25, December 2, 9 and 16 from 5-8 PM.

Come walk Candy Land Lane, have your child meet and talk to Santa and Mrs. Claus. Your child can send a letter to the Big Man at Cape Charles Memorial Library on select Fridays.

There will be face painters and balloon twisters for the youngsters, live music, shopping and dining specials for the adult set. And FREE movies and SNOW for everyone to enjoy.

Come one, Come all to Cape Charles Festive Fridays Events!