BLOXOM VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT’S NIGHTMARE ACRES

Saturday OCTOBER 29 @ 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Come get the scare of your life at the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department’s Nightmare Acres.

October 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 $ 31 at the Town Square, a new location with new scares.

Call 757-709-8138 for more information.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH BAZAAR

Christ Episcopal Church, 16304 Courthouse Road, Eastville, will hold their Annual Bazaar, Saturday, October 29, from 9 until 2 p.m. at the Parish House located behind the church. Items for sale will be baked goods, jams, jellies, lots of craft items, and white elephant items. An original painting by Anne Holland will be raffled off at 1 p.m. Tickets for the painting will be on sale at the bazaar. Rebecca Dunton will have for sale her special handmade items created on a loom. Lunch of grilled bratwurst, German potato salad, and drink will be sold for $8 with a dessert available for $2.

RIVERSIDE TO HOLD PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISPOSAL EVENT

Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. at the Riverside Onancock campus

The US Drug Enforcement Agency encourages the proper and safe disposal of unused and expired prescription medications as one method of combatting medication misuse, overdoses and overdose deaths.

Unused prescription drugs can find their way into the wrong hands, and the outcome can be dangerous or even tragic. Disposing of unused or expired medications in the trash can endanger humans who are looking for drugs or animals who are looking for food, and flushing the medications can endanger the local water supply.

Riverside on the Eastern Shore will host a medication collection event at the Riverside Onancock campus on October 29, the DEA’s semi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On that day, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., community members can conveniently and anonymously hand over unwanted medications in a secure drive-through event at Riverside and be assured of safe disposal. Riverside cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Signage on the campus will direct participants where to go. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. Weather-related updates will be posted on the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/riversideshorememorial.

FALL-O-WEEN JESUS FESTIVAL

Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Belle Haven Methodist Church. Fish Fry or Chicken Platters and baked goods for sale. Live Music, Free Hot Dogs , Bounce House, Treats, and Fun for Kids 12 and under.

Macedonia AME Church Fall Festival Community Outreach

Join us Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m at the Macedonia AME Church 23536 Church Road in Accomac for giveaways and scholarship information plus food, a book drive , trunk or treat, $5 fish and chips with drink , $5 calendars, and door prizes. Donations are welcome.

Drummondtown Community Church First Annual Fall-0-Ween Jesus Family Festival

Featuring a pet costume contest and parade; games; face painting and prizes. Wagons welcome for the parade walk; don’t forget to dress your human. All pets will register upon arrival. All pets must be leashed and remain so during the festival. Drummondtown Community Church is at 23457 Drummondtown Road in Accomac.

Family and Friends Day at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry

Family and Friends Day will be celebrated at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, 30540 Depot Street, New Church, Va., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM. Pastor Ronnie White from House of Love Ministries, Pocomoke, Md., will be the guest speaker.

NEW MOUNT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH HARVEST PARTY

OCTOBER 30 @ 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Free

New Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 17450 Coal Kiln Road, Painter, VA will host a Harvest Party, including Trunk/Treat, Face Painting, Carnival Type games, Food and more. This event is free and open to the public. No costumes