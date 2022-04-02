The Jenkins family confirmed in an announcement the identity of the body found at Chincoteague.

The body recovered from the waters off Chincoteague has been positively identified as that of Nathan Jenkins of Bentonville.

Jenkins was in a boating accident January 22 with his body being recovered March 22.

No formal funeral service is planned but a prayer vigil is going to take place on Chincoteague Island at Waterman’s Memorial May 14 at 11 a.m. according to his obituary.

A future celebration of life is being planned in Front Royal.

Donations in his honor can be made and dropped off at First Bank Shenandoah Ave. Front Royal make checks payable to Reaching Out Now-Nathan’s Fund.

