Pictured: Good Samaritan’s search for the missing body of Jenkins on Saturday morning, January 22, after the boat carrying four individuals capsized off the south end of Chincoteague Island.

On Monday, March 21, the Virginia Marine Police recovered a body in the water off of Chincoteague, Va.

At approximately 1:15 PM, Virginia Marine Police officers recovered a body believed to be Nathan Jenkins, who has been missing since January 22, 2022 following a boating accident which left one other dead.

Positive identification is currently pending findings from the medical examiner.

The Virginia Marine Police extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the victims.

