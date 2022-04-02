According to the Navy, Lieutenant Hyrum Hanlon was killed when an E-2D Hawkeye crashed Wednesday night during a routine exercise north of Chincoteague.

“It takes a courageous and patriotic person to devote their life to the selflessness of serving in the armed forces,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120 “Hyrum embodied those characteristics and will be truly missed by his family and the Hawkeye community. We sincerely appreciate the public respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his loss.”

Hanlon graduated from Arizona State University and joined the Navy in May 2017. He reported to the Norfolk-based VAW-120 in January 2021.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said the plane was doing a routine exercise when it went down around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three people were onboard the E2-D Hawkeye when it crashed. Two crewmembers have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. They were rescued by the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Department and transported to Wallops Island for treatment. Maryland State Police Trooper 4 helicopter transported one of the crash victims to Tidal Health in Salisbury and the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company ambulance transported the other survivor.

The Worcester County Fire Department Dive Team found Hanlon deceased in the aircraft.

“This is a tremendous loss for both our squadron and for the family and friends of our fallen service member,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120. “We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and are committed to determining the cause of this incident.”

The plane is based out of Naval Station Norfolk and assigned to an East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.

Officials add that the aircraft’s fuel tanks remain intact and are no concern for public health.

The investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Navy said it is working with state and local officials on the salvage.

