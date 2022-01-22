The US Coast Guard, local law enforcement and several good samaritans are actively searching for survivors after a boat reportedly capsized off Chincoteague Island Saturday morning.

Unofficial reports indicate the boat capsized somewhere between the Chincoteague Island Harbor and Captain Bob’s Marina on the southwestern side of the Island. These reports also indicate the boat was believed to have capsized at approximately 10:15 AM carrying four people.

A second unofficial report at 11:20 AM said two of the four had been rescued, one was found dead and one was still missing.

ShoreDailyNews.com is monitoring the situation and will report when more official information becomes available.

Courtesy of Google Maps

Private boat owners launched en masse to aid in the search

Good samaritans searching

.