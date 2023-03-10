Pictured: Delegate Bloxom with the Honorable George McMath, who held the 100th District Seat from 1963 till 1978.

Delegate Rob Bloxom has officially announced he will be running for a 5th term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

In a letter to supporters, Bloxom said “I believe I have been a voice of reason and common sense in what seems to be a crazy world. I am proud of the state support for projects I have advocated during my time in office. This brings me to the purpose of this letter. It is with much excitement I announce my intention to seek re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates this November.”

Bloxom has worked his way up the ranks of seniority in Richmond, now twice having been tapped to be a conferree for budget negotiations.

After being redrawn into the same district with Delegate Tim Anderson, Bloxom seemed likely to face a primary from his fellow Republican. However, Anderson announced recently he would not be seeking re-election in the 100th district.

Bloxom was elected in 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Delegate Lynwood Lewis after his election to the State Senate. Lewis announced this week he would not seek re-election for his Senate seat.

He also announced in the letter he would be hosting a Delegate’s Ball on April 22 at the Chincoteague Community Center as a campaign kick-off event.

“It has been a privilege serving the people of the Eastern Shore, where I was born and raised, and I look forward to continuing my service to the community for years to come,” he concluded.

.