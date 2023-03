https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-5-8vjlJnM

MORNING GOLD: As I was going through the lobby of the radio station earlier this morning, I saw the intense rosy glow in the sky and immediately ran to get a picture of it. That little moment and response inspired the gold thoughts for today.We all have so many blessings in our lives.And yet most of the time we fail to notice them. We don't recognize them properly, forget them, or simply take them for granted. In reality, these little things have a huge impact on our lives.Appreciating the little things in life means that you focus your attention on what nurtures and sustains you in life. On everything that brings you even the smallest amount of pleasure.It also means practicing gratitude by noticing these everyday things that you take for granted so easily.By appreciating small things in life, you won't stop bad stuff from happening. But you'll learn how to stop emphasizing the meaning of bad events to your life.I went in search of a song to back up the gold message and discovered a song by Sam Turner written as we were coming out of the pandemic restrictions. In the song, he wonders what life will look like and vows to appreciate and make the most of The Little Things.While I could not find the lyrics posted anywhere, I am including a link to the lyric version of the song and encourage giving it a listen.