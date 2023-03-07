It is the end of an era.

Senator Lynwood Lewis announced Tuesday morning he will not be seeking re-election to Virginia’s Senate, ending a near 20 year term of service in the Virginia General Assembly.

Lewis said in a letter, “After much thought and consideration, I have decided not to seek re–election in the newly drawn Senate District 20. I did not come to this decision easily, but I believe it is the right one for my family and for me at this time.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the General Assembly, first as a Delegate and, for the past decade, as the Senator from Accomack. I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past many years together; I am grateful to every person who has supported me and those who have worked alongside my office, my campaigns and me towards the common goal of a better Commonwealth for all Virginians. I am especially thankful to my Chief of Staff, Jessie Williams Reynolds, and to all my staff, volunteers and local Committee members who have given so much of their time and energy in public service to our District and our Commonwealth. Moreover, I am thankful to my son, John Zadoc, and my partner, Wendy, for their constant and unwavering support.

“I have had the unique opportunity to represent vastly different areas of our Commonwealth at the same time – from Mathews County on the Middle Peninsula to the City of Norfolk in Hampton Roads to the Eastern Shore, the very special place I have been lucky enough to call home for my entire life. I am most grateful for this, for during a time of increasing polarization and rising distrust of each other, our governments and those who do not think or look like us, I have borne witness to the reality that we are all more alike than we are different. Whether you happen to be a nurse in downtown Norfolk or a schoolteacher in Oceanview, a waterman in Mathews or a restaurant owner in Cape Charles, a small farmer in Accomack, or like me, a small–town lawyer from Parksley, all these years listening and learning from people so different from each other has shown me that there is so much value in perspectives unlike your own. At the end of the day, we all hope for livelihoods that both provide and fulfill us, want safe communities for our families and good schools for our children. In all my years of service, I always sought common ground even in times of turmoil, and I believe the opportunity to serve such a diverse District made me a better legislator and a better person.

“I have also had the opportunity to work with some fantastic colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the General Assembly, as well as two Clerk’s Offices with unparalleled staff. I will carry with me forever the friendships that I have made.

“While I will not be seeking re–election, I look forward to continuing to serve out my term as your Senator for the current 6th District and am hopeful that, in the future, there may be other opportunities for me to serve my community and the Commonwealth. Thank you once again for the job of a lifetime: the Senator from Accomack.”

Lewis was one of many representatives redrawn into districts with other sitting representatives following the recommendation of Virginia’s newly created partisan Redistricting Commission. Lewis now shares a district with Senator Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach, as the new Senate District picked up more of Virginia Beach and less of Norfolk.

Originally elected in 2004 to fill the seat vacated by longtime Delegate Bob Bloxom, Lewis defeated his republican opponent Tommy Dix for the 100th district. After serving in that capacity for 10 years, Lewis then threw his hat in the ring to fill the unexpired seat of then Senator Ralph Northam in the 6th District. He won by 9 votes against Republican Wayne Coleman. No other challenger has come near as close to unseating Lewis in the district since.

During Ralph Northam’s tenure as Governor, the Eastern Shore claimed homegrown representatives in Richmond, something not seen since 1965, when Senator Elmer Ames and Delegates Howard Adams and George McMath served. In 1966, the Eastern Shore was redistricted down to only one seat in the House of Delegates.