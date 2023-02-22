Delegate Tim Anderson announced in a social media post Tuesday morning he will no longer seek the Republican nomination for the 100th District House of Delegates seat.

The post read “After careful thought, prayer and reflection with my family, I will not be seeking reelection in the new 100th House District and fully endorse Rob Bloxom to represent my current district in Virginia Beach and his current district on the Eastern Shore. At this point, I intend to finish my term in the House of Delegates and will wait for the next door in my political life to open. Thank you for your prayers, your kind words and your support.”

Following Virginia’s Redistricting Commission’s revision of the Commonwealth’s election districts, several elected officials found themselves drawn into the same districts. Tim Anderson and Rob Bloxom were one of many who found themselves in such a position. Anderson had narrowly defeated incumbent Democrat Nancy Guy in Virginia’s 83rd election race in November of 2021, while Delegate Bloxom comfortably edged his opponent Finale Norton in the same election.

“It is unfortunate that through the new redistricting process so many incumbents were paired together in their new districts,” said Delegate Bloxom. “We are losing a wealth of knowledge and experience on both sides of the aisle. I look forward to working with Tim in his future endeavors.”