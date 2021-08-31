By Linda Cicoira

A charge of attempted murder was dismissed Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court at the request of Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan and other counts were reduced to misdemeanors for a New Church man who threatened his wife on May 23.

In a plea agreement, 40-year-old Louis Jeron Woolford Jr., of Garland Taylor Road, pleading guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm to induce fear and reckless handling of a firearm. He was given a 24-month suspended sentence. Woolford served about six months before being released on bond.

He was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder of his wife, assault and battery of a family member, and use of a firearm in the attempted murder.

Morgan said the couple fought after she overheard him talking to another woman on the car’s bluetooth. Woolford had been drinking. He went into the house to pack a bag and became armed, Morgan continued. At various times, he was seen pointing the gun through a window and shooting the gun into the air. He also was alleged to have told the children that he was after their mother. However, Morgan said, “No one actually saw him fire and point the gun at his wife … Only heard his words… that does not diminish the seriousness,” the prosecutor added.

Woolford was also ordered to complete an anger management course and was prohibited from using marijuana or excessive amounts of alcohol. He was put on probation for three years. While he was in jail, the family lost their home and the four children went to live with his parents. He now has a job and found a house for himself and three of the children. His wife did not want to pursue the charges but will not reconcile with him.

.