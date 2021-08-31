Deborah B. “Debbie” Parks, fondly known as “Babe”, 64, wife of Eddie Parks and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Willis Wharf, VA, “a wharf rat”, she was the daughter of the late Eli Eugene Bowen and the late Thalia Birch Bowen. Debbie loved her family, friends, and music, especially Alan Jackson and George Jones. She was a member of Exmore Baptist Church and formerly employed by E. L. Willis Restaurant.

In addition to her devoted caregiver and loving husband of 38 years, she is survived by her children, Pam Schmitz of Melfa, VA; Missy Parks Lewis of Saxis, VA; Rodney Parks and his wife, Amanda, of Wasilla AK; Russell Parks of Gautier, MS; Susan Gibbons Dean and her husband, Kris, of Willis Wharf; Garry Allen Gibbons and his wife, Elizabeth, of Exmore; sisters and brothers, Jeanne Bowen of Belle Haven, Nicky Bowen of Exmore, Jan Perkins and her husband, Tom, of Exmore; Joey Bowen and his wife, Becky, of Eastville, VA; brother-in-law, Keith Farlow; twelve grandchildren, Greg Parks and his wife, Brittany; Brandon Parks, Nick Parks, Tyler Parks, Miranda Gibbons, Cailee Gibbons, Charles Holladay, Kevin Lewis, Chelsea Lewis, Lexee Parks, Chandler Parks, Preston Parks; great-grandchildren, Olivia Parks, Ella Parks, Ayrabella Lewis, James Lewis, Marlaina Parks, Leni Ladson, Luna Ladson, Kaisen Fitchett; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, E. D. Parks, Jr. and Barry Allen “Rocky” Gibbons; and her sister, Pat Farlow.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P. O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418 or to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

