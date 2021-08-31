A&N Electric Cooperative is prepared to respond to any outages associated with Tropical Storm Ida later this week.

The storm is expected to track north and arc towards the local area late Wednesday to early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. At this time the storm is moving over Mississippi after making landfall as a category 4 hurricane in Louisiana on Sunday.

Ida is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as it continues to move northeast. It will bring some winds and also heavy rain to the area, with a marginal risk of flash flooding. Forecasts are calling for severe thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes as the remnants of Ida pass through the region.

Cooperative members should prepare for some scattered outages associated with the storm. If you experience a power outage please report it by using the cooperative’s SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750.

Cooperative personnel will continue to monitor weather forecasts and will communicate any changes in the storms projected path or weather severity.

The cooperative urges members to take this time to prepare or review their hurricane plan for the remainder of the season. Members should also prepare or restock an emergency supply kit. It is also an opportune time to download and sign up for the cooperative’s free SmartHub app. Members can then report an outage via the app to relieve the cooperative’s phone system, which can get overloaded during storms.

For more information on hurricanes and severe weather, log onto anec.com.