After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Cooperative Extension – Northampton County are excited to bring back the Eastern Shore Agricultural Fair for 2022 on Saturday, October 8th, 2022 from 10am -2pm.

The event will be held at the Old Machipongo Middle School in Machipongo, VA.

This event remains free and open to the public for everyone to enjoy.

The goal of this event is to provide a community experience where people can celebrate and learn about the agriculture & aquaculture that is all around us.

One of the biggest portions of the Ag Fair are the educational booths. The event’s organizers want attendees to learn about agriculture, conservation, water safety, personal safety and other aspects of our small community in a friendly Fair style environment.

