Ava Wise and Chris Thompson Photo Courtesy Clarice McGarvey Town of Exmore

On Friday, July 15, Ava Wise, Executive Director of the New Road Community Group, handed the scissors to 93-year-old Burleigh Rodgers for the official Ribbon Cutting for Phase I of a multiphase effort to increase quality affordable housing options on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Mr. Rogers is one of the original residents of New Road and a former director of the grassroots organization formed by the late Ruth Wise in the early 1990s. Through the Legacy Project, Ava Wise continues the work initiated by her mother Ruth by building out the 30-acres that encompass and surround the historic African American enclave in Exmore known as New Road.

Participating in the Ribbon Cutting were strategic partners that have supported the project since the beginning, including representatives from Virginia Housing, Department of Housing and Community Development, North Hampton County Board of Supervisors and the Town of Exmore. Phase I brings to the area housing market, six attractive single-family homes featuring modern amenities and offering a range of sizes to accommodate families with differing housing requirements.

 Two 2-bedroom homes

 One 3-bedroom home

 One 4-bedroom home.

 Two Tiny homes

“We continue creating vibrant communities and new pathways to home ownership,” says Ms. Wise. “Quality, affordable housing is critical for breaking cycles of poverty and for bolstering economic stability, growth and security as well as for helping retain and attract young professionals, families, teachers, skilled workers and others who have difficulty finding a home that fits their income.” Phase II of New Road’s Legacy Project is ready to begin with plans for eight duplexes and a three-story multifamily building with retail on the lower level.

.