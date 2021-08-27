The Northampton County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday afternoon it will cancel its 2021 Agricultural County Fair.

In a release, the Chamber Board said “Due to the increasing nuber of COVID-19 cases as a result of the Delta variant, the Northampton County Chamber’s Agricultural County Fair has been canceled for Saturday, October 9. The Chamber Board feels it is in the best interest of the public and their safety to cancel the event at this time.”

This is the second year in a row the Chamber has canceled the popular fall event.

