The drive-through testing from the Eastern Shore Community College numbers have been mostly reported in Thursday morning’s report and Accomack reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its overall case total to 593. Northampton County added 10 new cases in Thursday’s report, which brings its total to 184.

However, the new case numbers from 1,400 tests did not alter the Eastern Shore’s case rate ranking in Virginia, as Accomack and Northampton Counties are still in 3rd and 4th place behind Richmond County and Buckingham County.

Both Accomack and Northampton County added two new hospitalizations each, bringing their overall totals to 26 and 10, and one new death each, for totals of eight and six.

Statewide, Virginia reported a large increase in confirmed cases, adding 1,038 confirmed cases, for an overall total of 26,469, with 29 new probable cases, for an overall total of 1,344. Virginia also added 70 new hospitalizations, for a total of 3,568 and two probable, for a total of 24. Virginia added 28 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 927. No new probable deaths were reported.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Virginia has added six new total and possible COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,533, but now has four fewer confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,037.

Virginia only processed 5,467 tests, approximately half of the Governor’s daily goal of 10,000, for a test positive rate of 18.9%.

.