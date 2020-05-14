While Accomack County narrowly voted Wednesday night to delay entering Phase One of Governor Northam’s reopening until May 28, the vote could only apply to the businesses that are deemed non-essential in the Commonwealth of Virginia which are not located in incorporated towns.

Governor Northam’s verbiage on the issue states that localities will automatically move into Phase One on Friday, May 15, unless they specifically ask to be delayed. This means that unless the town councils of the incorporated towns meet before Friday and vote to ask to have Phase One delayed, and that request is approved by Governor Northam, businesses affected by the shutdown in these incorporated towns will be allowed to move into phase one.

Accomack County’s Wednesday night vote has to be approved by Governor Ralph Northam to be in effect. An answer is expected quickly.

“The Board clearly articulated that it was not speaking for any of its fourteen incorporated towns when it requested a two week delay in starting Phase One,” said Accomack County Administrator Mike Mason. “It is ultimately up to the Governor to decide what areas are included in Phase One or not. Unless the Governor explicitly takes action on the Board’s request, all areas of the County, including the incorporated towns, will begin Phase One at 12am tonight.”

Accomack’s letter to Governor Northam can be read in full here.

The Onancock Town Council announced this morning they will hold an Emergency Meeting at 12:00 p.m. May 14, 2020. To stream the meeting live go to the town’s website: www.onancock.com and click on the YouTube icon at the bottom of the homepage.

