Jon Richardson gave an update Tuesday evening to the Northampton County Board of Supervisors and said the early test results show approximately 3.5% positive rate from the Friday and Saturday drive through testing at the Eastern Shore Community College.

3.5% of 1,400 people is 49 positive tests.

Richardson said while this is encouraging, the results are still continuing to come in from the testing. The full results are expected by Friday. He added he expected rates to be higher from the testing at the poultry plants.

Also in his report, Richardson reported 98 of Northampton’s 171 cases are from the outbreak at Heritage Hall.

.