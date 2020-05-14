Northampton County’s Finance Director John Chandler made a presentation at the Board of Supervisor’s telephone meeting Tuesday night on the County’s expenditures, which showed the County’s revenues are projected to fall more than $2 million.

Among the areas the County is bracing for lower revenues include general property taxes($1,023,024), local taxes ($641,562) and fines ($259,040), which adds up to a $2,164,434 shortfall.

Chandler reported the County would kick in $868,554 from its undesignated fund balance, to lessen the revenue shortfall to $1,295,880, or 4%.

The County has taken several steps, in conjunction with the State, to lower expenditures. Governor Northam removed the 2% government employee raise, which saves Northampton approximately $169,806. Northampton County will reduce funds for its school system, repairs and maintenance, the regional jail and contingency to meet the projected revenue shortfall.

