Although it was predicted to be an above normal hurricane season, 2022 turned out to be more average. 2022 brought 14 named storms, 8 developed into hurricanes and 2, Ian and Fiona were considered major hurricanes.

The Eastern Shore escaped any serious hurricane activity this year. The only encounter was with the remains of Ian in late September. That storm brought some rain and gusty winds but no major damage after it destroyed the lower gulf coast of Florida causing millions of dollars in damage.

The other major storm, Fiona moved well to the east of the Shore and eventually did serious damage to the Canadian maritime provinces.

The lack of tropical activity this season should not result in letting our guard down. The Eastern Shore has been impacted by many hurricanes and tropical storms in the past and will continue to be in the future. Residents should always be aware of their individual situations and have a plan when the Shore is threatened in the future.