Santa at the Library

Santa and his crew of happy elves will be bringing holiday cheer to children and their families on Saturday, December 3rd from 10am – Noon at the Eastern Shore Public Library at 23610 Front Street in Accomac. Children through age 12 will receive an age-appropriate book from the Jolly Old Elf himself. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture this special moment. All believers in the magic of Santa will receive a candy cane! Santa, his helpers and the Friends of the Library look forward to seeing you at this fun, festive and free holiday event.

Chincoteague Old Fashioned Christmas Parade

Visit beautiful Chincoteague Island and celebrate an annual Christmas tradition – the Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade! The parade will begin at the intersection of Main Street and Maddox Boulevard, at 6 p.m. and head down Main Street, and end at the old Fire House so attendees can see enchanting floats, bands, marching units, decorated boats, fire companies from across the Eastern Shore, equestrian teams, classic cars, and more. Keep an eye out for Santa too! Entries may stop at the Judge’s Stand in front of Chincoteague Island Library for a short performance.

The Chincoteague Police Department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for their Annual Toy Run during the parade. Please consider making a donation and help put smiles on the faces of less-fortunate children this holiday season.

Festivities continue after the parade at the Chincoteague American Legion Post 159, 4023 Main Street. Visit with Santa while enjoying refreshments provided by the Kiwanis Club of Chincoteague. Trophies and prizes will be awarded by the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. Pick-up arrangement can be made after award notification.

The rain date is December 9.

Cheriton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

The Cheriton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade has been moved to the rain date of Sunday 12/4. Everything at the same time. Line up at 3PM on Webster Rd off of Sunnyside Rd right past the railroad tracks. See map/flyers on the ShoreDailyNews.com Community Calendar Page. Parade starts at 4pm

Eastern Shore Madrigal Singers Christmas Concert

The Eastern Shore Madrigal Singers will have their final Christmas concert Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the All Hallows Episcopal Church in Snow Hill Md.