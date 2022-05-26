A little more than a week away from the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its outlook for the 2022 season, predicting an above-average number of named storms.

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are predicting 14 to 21 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 6 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale). These numbers are greater than the 30-year averages (1991-2020) of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

This marks the 7th consecutive above-average season, NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad said.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecasters predict a 65% chance of an above-average season, a 25% chance of near-average and a 10% chance of a below-average season.

FOX Weather Senior Executive Producer of Weather Presentation and Meteorologist Mike Rawlins explains the increased activity this season is tied to the ongoing La Niña that will continue through the hurricane season.

“In the Atlantic, warmer than average temperatures in the water here usually means more storms,” Rawlins said.

Warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea, as well as an enhanced west African monsoon also factored into the NOAA prediction.

“The forecast bottom line is that there are increasing odds that we are going to see a much busier than average season,” Rawlins said.

