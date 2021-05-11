- ProForm Treadmill with Elliptical Arms and Heart Monitor- Asking $175, 2005 Dodge Stratus/Runs Great-$1,500, Please call 757-710-8129 for more information on either item.
- L/f late model car or truck can need some work also will buy car sitting in driveway cutting grass around it 6097804960
- LF 2 bedroom rental in Accomack County pet friendly!!! ASAP!!!! 7578940029
- Bike rack for Tandem Bike. Fits 1.25 receiver hitch. Very good condition. $75.
757-442-3077
- Vintage 90’s Neon Marlboro Sign. Complete. Very Good Working Condition. Lights are Bright. Asking $125 757-377-8305
- Y43 Thunderbay Earth Pole Auger, Turbo Personal Pace Front Wheel Drive 6.5HP Push Mower, Brush Master 11HP Wood Chipper/Shredder. For more information, please call 757-894-7175Pictures can be provided.
- Lf a 3 wheeled adult bike 7578290262
- Lf used utility trailer 5×8 or 5×10 with a Wood floor 7577877969
- 3 axle utility trailer In Great condition 7100810
- Lf a pickup truck and car port 7573310586
- 8240046 10 boxes of Remington 17 green match 2 bullets for sale
- Lf a boat like carolina skiff with a motor and center console 6074374782
- Lf 2 good used tires: 195 60 r15s
- Lf a place between Pocomoke and Delmarva Maryland by June or July 4104228973
- 7100135 Work van shelf professional grade steel 5 feet tall 44 inches wide $125, Bobby sween carving blue heron $425, Center island with wheels $125 granite top
- 2 15 70 r17 tires new $100 both, Set of 4 35 12.5 r17 rts $250 80% tread, German shepherd $50 2098433881
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page