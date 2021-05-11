Laurie Doughty Collins, 30, wife of David D. Collins, Jr. and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence. A native of Birdsnest, VA, she is the daughter of Connie Prutsman Doughty of Birdsnest, and the late William Frederick Doughty, Jr. She was a Firefighter-EMT and member of Exmore Community Fire Company and retired Care Partner for CHKD.

In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two children, Anna Louise Collins, and Kaylee Paige Collins, both of Exmore; one great aunt, Anna Louise White of Greenwood, NY; two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service with Fireman Honors will be held Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Red Bank Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Doughty Funeral Home, P. O. Box 633, Exmore, VA 23350 to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

