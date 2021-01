https://vmdaec.com/scholarship/

The Virginia Maryland Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives Scholarship Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2021 scholarships. Application deadline is February 19, 2021.Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.For more information or to apply: