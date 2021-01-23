Northampton Historic Preservation Society (NHPS) has commissioned local artist Albert K. “Buck” Doughty to sculpt a metal rendition of “Pear Valley,” a colonial-era yeoman’s cottage near Machipongo. “This sculpture exceeds my expectations,” Mike Ash, NHPS’s president, said. “Buck is known for his metal artistry, but I’ve never seen one quite like this. We are very pleased to offer this opportunity for someone to own it.”

Buck was nicknamed “Man of Steel” in a 2019 Chesapeake Bay Magazine article written by Bill Sterling. Well known for his exquisite metal sculptures of wildlife, sea life, and marshland vegetation, Buck embraces a challenge. He visited Pear Valley before beginning this project and, with a craftsman’s eye for detail, decided that the final form had to include the exposed attic joists that are a unique feature of this 1740 cottage. “It is an incredible house,” Buck said. His appreciation of Pear Valley, a National Registered Landmark, shows in this unique sculpture.

Tickets ($10.00 each) for a spring drawing are on sale at Book Bin, Rayfield’s Pharmacies, Lemon Tree Gallery, and through NHPS’s website: www. northamptonhistoricpreservatio nsociety.com. Check the website for news of when and where the drawing will be held. (You don’t have to be present to win.) Proceeds go toward the preservation of the Court Green’s 1907 Jail in Eastville. The sculpture’s dimensions are 10x13x13 inches and 33 pounds. It can be seen at Lemon Tree Gallery in Cape Charles. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind, Buck Doughty sculpture of a national, yet local , historic treasure!

