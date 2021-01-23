The Eastern Shore added in all COVID categories Saturday morning with 22 additional test positives and two additional hospitalizations in Accomack County and four additional test positives, one hospitalization and one additional death in Northampton County. The Eastern Shore processed 107 tests for a test positive rate of 24.9%.

Virginia reported 3,781 additional test positives with 823 additional probable cases.

So far, 1,742 individuals in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 68 have been fully vaccinated, and 830 Northampton residents have been given dose one while 40 have received both.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 48 to 2,615 statewide.

65 additional deaths were reported statewide with 12 additional probable deaths.

.