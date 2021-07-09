1.2018 10k pound equipment trailer, 18ft, very good condition $3,000 757-442-4605

2.LF lightweight rollator w/ large 8in wheels 757-647-6550

3.Chincoteague Carnival posters from 2011-2014, mint condition, flat, $20 each or $70 for all 4 757-336-5191

4.LF 27in TV, older model 757-693-7339

5.Ham radio equipment, CB radios, electric trolling motor 757-414-0429

6.GE Washer $50 757-377-3689

7.Lost Dog near Onancock Wharf, male Lhasa, black & white, 20lbs, answers to Mobby, last seen wearing a blue collar & leash with tag showing owner’s name and number 804-920-9997 if you have any information, a reward is offered

8.8×10 Shed w/ vinyl siding 757-824-5695

9.LF somebody to help with yard work, weed eating, bush trimming 757-789-3309 call after 4

10.16volt tanning bed $400 obo 757-894-4228

11.28 packs of dog food, a walker, a dartboard 757-894-2045

12.8,000btu LG ac unit $60, 20ft boat trailer $500 757-990-5849

13.LF 25hp outboard motor 252-256-0562

14.1986 Ford Ranger $800, runs good, good condition 757-350-9675

15.LF go-kart or 4 wheeler 757-387-2200 please leave a message

16.2600psi power washer troybilt, generator 757-693-1417

17.LF old boats to remove from yards for a fee 757-710-3312

18.8 track AM/FM stereo w/ 8 track tapes $30 for all 757-710-1489

19.2 older riding mowers 757-789-7609

20.3 axle equipment trailer 757-710-0810

21.12 t-shirts, long & short sleeve, 3-4x $5 apiece 757-919-0001

22.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566