At this time all power should be restored to co-op members who experienced an outage as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through the region. If you continue to experience a power outage please report it by using our SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750.About 2,000 total members experienced a power outage through the duration of the storm with a peak of about 1,600 members without power around 1 a.m. Cooperative personnel began responding to outages as they came in Thursday evening and worked through the night restoring power to co-op members affected.While restoration efforts concluded at about 6:30 a.m., cooperative personnel are still out working on storm-related issues. Co-op members are urged to stay away from, and report any downed power lines, or trees/limbs on power lines.