Mrs. Evelyn Henderson Nock of Accomac passed away Friday, July 9th at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at the Edgehill Cemetery. Contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be made to the Ye Accawmacke Garden Club, c/o Elise Rew, 27200 Lang Farm Road, Accomac, VA 23301 or to the charity of one’s choice. Memory tributes and condolences may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.