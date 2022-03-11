Riverside Health System is proud to announce Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital (RSMH) was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). This distinguished honor is awarded to healthcare organizations that exemplify the best possible healthcare delivery for their communities.

The NRHA names the Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals annually based on an evaluation conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The selected hospitals are identified through the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEXTM, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of approximately 800 U.S. rural Prospective Payment System (PPS) hospital performance based upon market, value-based and financial measures.

In 2022, RSMH is the only hospital in Virginia to be recognized in the Top 20; making it the only hospital in Virginia to make the Top 20 in the past six years. In 2021, RSMH was one of two hospitals on the East coast and the only one in Virginia to receive Top 20 recognition. In 2020 RSMH was the only hospital in Virginia to be recognized in the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals.

“We’re humbled that Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is being recognized by the National Rural Health Association as one of the nation’s top providers for rural care,” said Bill Downey, CEO of Riverside Health System. “We believe that access to high-quality care is essential to the Communities we serve and are proud to ensure Eastern Shore residents feel our mission– to care for others as we would care for those we love.”

The RSMH team is an essential part of supporting the Eastern Shore’s primary and specialty care needs. Ranging from inpatient and outpatient care, diagnostics, rehabilitation and wellness services, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital provides a strong care continuum for medical and surgical patients, emergency department and critical care patients, newborns, and patients seeking diagnostic testing. Through the ongoing efforts of the RSMH team, the Eastern Shore knows who they can count on to promote, maintain and restore health with exceptional patient-focused care in a compassionate setting.

“We are so proud of the dedication and compassion the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital team provides its patients and each other every day,” said Nick Chuquín, MSHA, FACHE, president of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. “Through our strength and community roots, we continue to anticipate the needs of the Eastern Shore and look for opportunities to expand our wide range of state-of-the-art services to ensure they receive the same compassionate, high-quality care they would at all of our facilities.”

Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital will be recognized May 12 during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit in Albuquerque, N.M. For more information visit www.riversideonline.com/shore.

