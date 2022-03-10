- Looking for 454 Chevy motor block old or blown don’t matter, Looking for 84 thru 86 Cutlas supreme body No title needed, Look for transmission for 03 grand marquis GS Call me any time 757-350-9497
- Looking for carport and metal building 267-824-3605
- For sale a Proform crosswalk 405E treadmill hardly used asking $350 obo 757-710-8518
- Vintage Double Door Bookcase- 4ft. tall with 3 shelves. Maple in color. Price $100.00 For more information call 757-710-8835. Can be seen in Onley.
- Dodge Dakota for sale500 obo not running looking for car or truck to buy asap 757-387-0650
- LF apartment or house to rent ASAP 757-709-8987
- Dewalt skill saw $50, 42″ John Deere riding mower $800, will pick up junk appliances and scrap metal for free 678-2566
- LF room for rent Parksley to Melfa area 709-4685
- LTB old farm equipment 709-8480
- Table w/2 chairs $20, walker for free 709-1930
- Fridge/freezer $150, concrete steps $75, Baskets for sale 894-8118
- 18′ sailboat w/16′ trailer $50 757-694-7267
- LTB a riding mower, LF someone to do yard work, LF golf cart 678-6342
- Set of forks for a bobcat $1,000, John Deere 130 mower $300 410-726-4610
