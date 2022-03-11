WASHINGTON, D.C. —Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), announced more than $18.5 million in funding for seven community projects throughout Coastal Virginia. Funded through the government funding package passed by the House of Representatives, which also provides military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, the community projects respond directly to the most pressing needs in Coastal Virginia.

“I’m proud to announce more than $18.5 million in funding for seven community projects throughout Coastal Virginia to support first responders and improve public safety, invest in infrastructure and public transportation, develop affordable housing, and expand education opportunities,” Rep. Luria said. “These seven projects will spur economic development and growth in the region, and make our community healthier, safer, stronger, and more resilient.”

The twelve-bill government funding package will help middle class families with the cost of living, create American jobs, supports the vulnerable, and works to help small businesses that are key to our economic future.

“Today, Fire, EMS, and Law enforcement personnel in the Eastern Shore of Virginia counties are operating on older public safety radio systems, with coverage issues and an overall lack of interoperability. The funding included in the FY22 federal budget towards the building and implementation of a new state of-the-art regional public safety radio system for our region will provide much improved communications for our emergency responders, ultimately leading to safer communities for those in our region. The efforts by Representative Luria and others, in securing funding for this needed project in our region, are appreciated,” said Jeffrey Flournoy, Director of the Eastern Shore 911 Commission.

“We are extremely grateful for Congresswoman Luria’s support for Phase 2 of the Legacy Development Project in Exmore, Virginia. Her advocacy for quality single and multi-family housing choices that are affordable for families on the Eastern Shore has been unparalleled by an elected official in our community,” Ava Gabrielle-Wise founder, CEO and President of the United States Sustainable Development said. “The Eastern Shore of Virginia is in the midst of a severe housing crisis that has many of our citizens living in dire straits. The Legacy Project will afford dozens of families the possibility to have a place that they can proudly call home. Many thanks to Congresswoman Luria for making it possible.”

“On behalf of the Accomack Northampton Transportation District Commission (ANTDC), the Eastern Shore Rail Trail Foundation and local organizations and members of the Eastern Shore Community, we would like to thank Congresswoman Luria and her extended team for their support of the first phase of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail at Cape Charles. The grant provided will be instrumental in providing a place for residents and visitors to enjoy the Eastern Shore’s scenic beauty while walking and riding along a safe, vehicular-free corridor. We greatly appreciate the teamwork, support and foresight from all who have collaborated to make this vision come closer to reality,” said Donald Hart, ANTDC Chairman.

More information on the seven community projects passed by the House of Representatives for Coastal Virginia

The complete list of approved community projects for Coastal Virginia is below:

Eastern Shore 911

Amount: $8,245,000

Recipient: Accomack County and Northampton County

Project Description: The funding will replace the entire Accomack and Northampton Counties public safety radio communications system with public safety grade, reliable, integrated, mission-critical voice and data communications for first responders and law enforcement.

Eastern Shore Rails to Trails Project

Amount: $2,500,000

Recipient: Accomack-Northampton County Transportation District Commission

Project Description: The project will convert 2.3 miles of the abandoned Eastern Shore Railroad right of way and VDOT right of way into a multi-use recreational trail. This project includes Project Engineering/Survey/Design work, three intersection improvements, a traffic signal modification, and the construction of one trail head, one Park & Ride lot, and 2.3 miles of 10’ wide paved path.

Eastern Shore Legacy Project of New Road, Phase II

Amount: $500,000

Recipient: New Road Community Development Group of Exmore, Inc

Project Description: The funding will be used to redevelop a 9-acre site into a mixed-use, residential community and expand the existing community with light commercial/office/retail development. The new walkable community will include approximately 30 homes ranging from 450 to 1200 square feet that will be made available for homeownership opportunities to low-and-moderate income citizens.

