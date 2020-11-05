Private graveside services for Mr. Wayne A. Greene of Parksley, will be conducted Friday at 1:00
PM from Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Jazmine Brooks officiating.
Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be
viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
