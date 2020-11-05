According to a letter from Accomack School Superintendent Chris Holland, a student at Metompkin Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Holland stated, “This person was on school premises on October 28, 2020 and did have direct exposure with several members of our community. Metompkin will remain open and is working with the local health department “to identify any individuals who had close contact with the person to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Holland continued, “Those who have potentially been exposed will be contacted by the health department and asked to stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F, and practice social distancing for 14 days from the last contact with the diagnosed person.”

“If you are not contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time.,”