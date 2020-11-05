Private graveside services for Mrs. Emily T. Roberts of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at
1PM from the Household of Ruth Cemetery, Accomac, with Rev. Jazmine Brooks
officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
