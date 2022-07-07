Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Milbourne, Sr. of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11:30 at New Macdonia Baptist Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Carters Road, Pocomoke, Md. Pastor LaVaughn will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.