Funeral services for Mr. Curtis Milbourne, Sr. of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11:30 at New Macdonia Baptist Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Carters Road, Pocomoke, Md. Pastor LaVaughn will be the Eulogist. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Granville Taylor
December 11, 2018
WESR Christmas Music Billboard
December 14, 2018
George Willis Young of Exmore
June 24, 2019
Marvel Lee Dale
December 20, 2019
Local Conditions
July 7, 2022, 2:45 pm
Mostly cloudy
84°F
84°F
7 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 mph NNW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:27 pm