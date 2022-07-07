Funeral services for Mr. Carl Young of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Power House Church of God in Christ, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church.  Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.

