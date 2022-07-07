Funeral services for Mr. Carl Young of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Power House Church of God in Christ, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
James Thomas Marshall, Sr. of Birdsnest
December 30, 2021
Alinia Brown
October 20, 2020
Linda Ann Thompson Jacobs
November 15, 2018
Sgt. Verline Jones
January 30, 2019
Local Conditions
July 7, 2022, 2:47 pm
Mostly cloudy
84°F
84°F
7 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 mph NNW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:27 pm