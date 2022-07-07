Funeral services for Mrs. Eva White of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Mr. Nathaniel H. Stanley of Radcliff
November 2, 2017
Deborah Brickous
July 25, 2019
Curtis Johnson
February 11, 2020
Mrs. Cheryl Harmon
January 2, 2020
Local Conditions
July 7, 2022, 2:46 pm
Mostly cloudy
84°F
84°F
7 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 7 mph NNW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:48 am
sunset: 8:27 pm