Funeral services for Mrs. Eva White of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.