Funeral services for Mrs. Eva White of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne,  Md.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home.  Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.

Eastern Shore Community Services Board