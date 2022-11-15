Funeral services for Mr. Charles White of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Grace United Methodist Cemetery, Drawbridge Road, Venton, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Thomas Coe Pruitt, Jr.
December 23, 2020
Mr. Keith Amerman of Onley
December 12, 2019
Mr. Emmanuel Nazaire of Salisbury
April 2, 2020
Laurie Doughty Collins of Exmore
May 11, 2021
Local Conditions
November 16, 2022, 2:30 am
Cloudy
56°F
56°F
7 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 99%
wind speed: 7 mph SW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 am
sunset: 4:51 pm
8 hours ago
Suspect apprehended in Tuesday afternoon high speed chase - Shore Daily NewsThe suspect in a high speed chase that began in Cheriton was apprehended on Tuesday afternoon in Pocomoke City. According to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty, a traffic stop for the vehicle in...