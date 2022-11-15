Funeral services for Mr. Charles White of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Friday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.  Interment will be at Grace United Methodist Cemetery, Drawbridge Road, Venton, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.