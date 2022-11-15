A public viewing for Aida Santiago of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday from 11 am until 11:30 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
8 hours ago
