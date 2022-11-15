Funeral services for Mr. Franklin Waters, Sr., of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.  There will be no public viewing.  Interment will be at Trinity Cemetery, Unionville Road, Pocomoke City, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.